Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $162,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $135.98. 756,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

