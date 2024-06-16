Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$11.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

K stock opened at C$10.19 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$11.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.40.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Insiders sold a total of 637,000 shares of company stock worth $6,889,019 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.