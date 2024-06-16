Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.450-15.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.9 billion-$12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE LH opened at $199.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $188.65 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.