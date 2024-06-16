Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

