Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $155.10 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.34.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.