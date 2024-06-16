Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Now Covered by OTR Global

Equities research analysts at OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.3 %

LEVI stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

