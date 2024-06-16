Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) is one of 288 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lexeo Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexeo Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Lexeo Therapeutics Competitors 1494 4637 12169 213 2.60

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 66.93%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lexeo Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -155.79% -51.08% Lexeo Therapeutics Competitors -4,884.08% -211.48% -46.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 -$66.39 million -0.78 Lexeo Therapeutics Competitors $545.45 million -$36.97 million -21.68

Lexeo Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lexeo Therapeutics. Lexeo Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.