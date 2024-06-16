LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 54,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,472. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.87. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $48.25 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.