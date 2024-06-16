Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Linde worth $172,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after buying an additional 391,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $436.95. 1,396,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,934. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.64.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

