Linkage Global Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LGCB)

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 17th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Linkage Global’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LGCB opened at $3.45 on Friday. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04.

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

