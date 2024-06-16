Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.48 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Down 7.7 %

LOVE opened at $24.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lovesac news, CFO Keith R. Siegner acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

