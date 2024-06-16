MANEKI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.26 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. MANEKI has a market capitalization of $94.26 million and $20.18 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MANEKI

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01210734 USD and is up 18.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $31,401,564.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

