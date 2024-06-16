Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

MPC opened at $170.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,919,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

