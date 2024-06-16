Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $85.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

