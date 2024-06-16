Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of MREO stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Mereo BioPharma Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.41.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mereo BioPharma Group

In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,215,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,676,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 634,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

