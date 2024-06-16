Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $139.65 and last traded at $141.28. Approximately 5,129,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,936,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.14.

Specifically, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

