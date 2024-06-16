MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,890.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,012.40.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,495.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,057.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $72,979,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

