MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells $2,592,220.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 28,675 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,592,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Richard Correia sold 6,778 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $550,915.84.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.81. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ML. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

