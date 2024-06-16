Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

