Moonbeam Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $227.80 million and $2.44 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00044794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,457,058 coins and its circulating supply is 880,582,515 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.