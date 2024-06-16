Morgan Stanley Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.17.

NYSE:ANET opened at $328.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $331.75.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total value of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,950 shares of company stock valued at $89,972,030. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,156,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

