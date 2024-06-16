Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Underweight

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAND

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,073 shares of company stock valued at $722,990. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,675 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.