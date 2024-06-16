NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VYX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $37,890,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $37,539,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $33,477,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

