Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 643.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 433,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 375,354 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.