Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.90. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.