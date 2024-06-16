Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.90. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

