NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in NetApp by 114.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of NetApp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.