Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $672.80 and last traded at $670.29. Approximately 1,601,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,025,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $653.26.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

