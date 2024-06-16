NICE’s (NICE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.62.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.57.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in NICE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NICE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

