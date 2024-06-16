Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,569,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2,752.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 166,062 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

