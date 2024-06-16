Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Purchases $10,800.00 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
NUTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.