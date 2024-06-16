Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Purchases $10,800.00 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NUTX opened at $0.54 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 2,017.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 630,168 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 550,026 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nutex Health by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

