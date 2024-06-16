NVIDIA Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.82.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.