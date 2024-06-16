Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.97.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 111.2% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 89.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 873.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.