OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) SVP Sells $144,300.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OneMain Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

