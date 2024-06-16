Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NYSE ORCL opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

