Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives C$6.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLA

Insider Transactions at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Performance

In other Orla Mining news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov purchased 7,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32. In other Orla Mining news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov purchased 7,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$138,644.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,914. Corporate insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.