Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

