Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

