Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

