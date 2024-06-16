Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 15,167,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

