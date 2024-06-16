PayPal USD (PYUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $415.14 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $415.14 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPal USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 416,371,338 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 416,371,338.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99698974 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,236,625.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPal USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPal USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.