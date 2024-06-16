PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 0.54.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

