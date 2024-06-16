Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PEGA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $950,634. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.