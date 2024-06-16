Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $187.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 131.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 12.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 551,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after purchasing an additional 137,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

