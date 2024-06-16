Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Buys $127,000.00 in Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,582.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peraso Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. Peraso Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. Analysts forecast that Peraso Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Peraso in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

