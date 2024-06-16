Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after purchasing an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %

RGA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.01. 364,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

