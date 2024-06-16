Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,203 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $531,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 18,813,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,789,098. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

