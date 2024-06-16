Pineridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 332 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of SPXL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,709,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.