Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance
EDIV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. 46,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,835. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $418.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
