Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Welltower by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Welltower
In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
