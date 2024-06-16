Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,728. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

